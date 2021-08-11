Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

In extreme pain: Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers

She has been hospitalised

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Khan

Nimra Khan has left her fans and followers worried after a series of her Instagram stories showed that she has been hospitalised.

“I just need your prayers, best wishes and support,” she said in a video. “Please pray for me once.”

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Khan

She has uploaded photos showing her on a hospital bed and in a chair. Nimra said she has an infection that is causing her “extreme stomach ache”.

“I can’t even express it,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Khan

Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

In 2020, Nimra was injured in a road accident in which she sustained leg fractures. 

In an interview last week, Nimra chose to not discuss her personal life when she was asked about her divorce. She believes that celebrities should keep their personal lives to themselves and not post it on social media.

Nimra was last seen in the drama Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai. She starred opposite Aagha Ali. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 

FaceBook WhatsApp
hospitalised Nimra Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nimra khan, nimra khan hospitalised, nimra khan dramas, nimra khan divorce, nimra khan husband
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Mahira Khan's Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.