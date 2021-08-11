In extreme pain: Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers

Nimra Khan has left her fans and followers worried after a series of her Instagram stories showed that she has been hospitalised.

“I just need your prayers, best wishes and support,” she said in a video. “Please pray for me once.”

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Khan

She has uploaded photos showing her on a hospital bed and in a chair. Nimra said she has an infection that is causing her “extreme stomach ache”.

“I can’t even express it,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Khan

Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

In 2020, Nimra was injured in a road accident in which she sustained leg fractures.

In an interview last week, Nimra chose to not discuss her personal life when she was asked about her divorce. She believes that celebrities should keep their personal lives to themselves and not post it on social media.

Nimra was last seen in the drama Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai. She starred opposite Aagha Ali.

