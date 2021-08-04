Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Honey Singh accused of domestic violence by wife

Petition filed against the rapper

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: YouTube/T-Series

Yo Yo Honey Singh, an Indian rapper whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini, Hindustan Times has reported.

In a petition filed against Honey, his wife has accused him of subjecting her to “physical, verbal and emotional abuse” on several occasions. Shalini has named the rapper’s parents and younger sister as well.

She has stated that differences began to arise between the couple right after their marriage and Honey started neglecting her. He beat her up when she tried to talk it out, Shalini added.

The court has issued a notice to Honey to file his response, barring him from selling any joint properties. 

Honey is facing allegations of alcoholism and having physical relations with “several women” as well. 

Honey and Shalini were married in 2011. The rapper had shared a photo with his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary in January, asking fans for their blessings.

Honey Singh is one of Bollywood’s most successful rappers. His compositions for films such as Cocktail, Yaariyan and Ragini MMS 2 have been highly popular.

