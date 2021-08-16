Hira Mani receives award from Punjab Governor

Hira Mani has received Global Woman Media Award from Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar. The actor was awarded for her contribution in the Pakistani media industry.

Hira thanked the Governor on Instagram and posted a picture of her receiving the award.

Celebrities including Ghana Ali, Saba Faisal and her husband Mani, congratulated her.

The actor is famous for her work in Mere Paas Tum Ho. Some of her famous shows are Dil Moum Ka Dia, Sun Yara and Kashaf. Recently she appeared on Hum TV drama, Mohabattein Chahatein.