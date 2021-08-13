Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Hira Mani re-enacts Kareena Kapoor’s Heroine scene

Video leaves Sadaf Kanwal, Rabia Butt amused

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Hira Mani never fails to entertain her followers and knows how to keep them hooked to her Instagram profile.

The actor has posted a video in which she has recreated a scene from Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor’s 2012 film Heroine. Kareena played a highly sought-after star Mahi in the movie whose career goes downhill as she struggles with failed relationships and makes a risky choice to prove that she is not just a star, but a good actor as well.

“Answer the damn question, Pallavi!” says Hira in a recreation of the scene which shows Kareena questioning her PR manager Pallavi about her acting skills. Hira’s video features actor Hina Rizvi as Pallavi.

The video received an overwhelming response, with many followers praising Hira for “nailing” Kareena’s intense expressions. Celebrities, including Rabia Butt and Sadaf Kanwal, commented on it as well.

“Yaar Hira kya cheez ho!” Rabia said. Sadaf posted laughing emojis.

The video has crossed 600,000 views. 

Why did Hira Mani want to slap her son?

Most Read: Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’

Hira often makes headlines for her fun and unusual remarks, such as calling her husband Mani “enjoyable as a watermelon” or herself “Katrina Kaif’s mother”.

Hira Mani says her husband is enjoyable like a watermelon

Related: Hira Mani’s husband is enjoyable like a watermelon

Last week, Hira’s banter with actor Noor Zafar Khan, Sarah Khan’s sister, had gone viral. Noor has asked around to help her caption a photo.

Also read: Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani suggest caption for Noor Zafar’s photo

“No girl in this world can be more beautiful than I am,” was the caption Hira suggested.

Hira Mani Kareena Kapoor
 
