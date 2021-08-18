Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan

Hema Malini has shared her experience of visiting Afghanistan to shoot the film Dharmatma in 1975.

According to reports, the actor called Kabul “beautiful” and recalled the time when she visited Bamiyan, the Khyber Pass and Band-e-Amir.

Dharmatma was one of the first Bollywood films to be shot in Afghanistan. The cast included Hema Malini, Feroz Khan, Rekha, Premnath, Danny Danzongpa and Farida Jalal.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Hema reminisced of the time when Afghanistan was peaceful.

What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to ‘Dharmatma’- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us pic.twitter.com/2jrsZJpvQd — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2021

Many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Saiyani Gupta, and Sidharth Shukla have shared their views on the Afghanistan changes.

