HOME > Entertainment

Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan

The actor visited Afghanistan in 1975

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021

Hema Malini has shared her experience of visiting Afghanistan to shoot the film Dharmatma in 1975.

According to reports, the actor called Kabul “beautiful” and recalled the time when she visited Bamiyan, the Khyber Pass and Band-e-Amir.

Dharmatma was one of the first Bollywood films to be shot in Afghanistan. The cast included Hema Malini, Feroz Khan, Rekha, Premnath, Danny Danzongpa and Farida Jalal.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Hema reminisced of the time when Afghanistan was peaceful.

Many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Saiyani Gupta, and Sidharth Shukla have shared their views on the Afghanistan changes.

Hema Malini
 
