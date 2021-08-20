Hassan thanks wife for ‘bringing real happiness into his life’

Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya are celebrating two years of their marriage.

“You are the person who never fails to make me smile,” Samiya wrote, sharing a photo with Hassan. “You’re forever and always the hero of my heart, the love of my life.”

The cricketer expressed his gratitude to Samiya and called her his “queen”.

Many people, including Imad Wasim and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife Khushbakht, congratulated the couple and wished them luck.

Hassan and Samiya tied the knot in August 2019 at Atlantis the Palm in Dubai. In December, the couple’s valima took place in Hassan’s village in Gujranwala.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Helena Hassan, in 2021.

Hassan and Samiya, who is from India, met for the first time in Dubai and became good friends.

Hassan is the fourth Pakistani cricketer to have brought home a bride from India after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hassan and Shoaib Malik.

