Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir won’t apologise, change herself to please ‘negative ones’

Hopes for everyone to grow together

Posted: Aug 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir believes that people should not lose their individuality to please those who do not understand them.

“Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life,” she wrote. “I will make mistakes.”

Hania posted a note detailing her struggles with everything she has to keep up with on social media, especially when her personal life comes in for intense scrutiny. She admitted to making bad choices, but said she will make better ones too.

“I will grow and I will learn,” Hania said. “But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing or evolving.”

Hania had been thinking about how to please the “negative ones” on social media, but realised that she didn’t need to purport to be someone other than herself. Hania will not change because people fail to understand her. “I am not just pretty pictures, I am much more.”

She hopes for everyone to grow together and be tolerant towards each other. 

Hania has been keeping a low profile since she last opened up on cyberbullying and harassment in June when a clip from her Instagram live was doctored and made viral. She called it a “heinous” act that had left her “disgusted”.

Hania Aamir
 
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.