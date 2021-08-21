Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Former WWE superstar CM Punk arrives in AEW

He wants to work with talented young professional wrestlers

Posted: Aug 21, 2021
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: AEW/Twitter

Former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Phillip Brooks, known by his ring name CM Punk, made his much-awaited arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

The former world champion got a hero’s welcome by the fans at the weekly show AEW Rampage.

Punk is using the same theme song Cult of Personality by Living Colour. The popular star is keen to work with “young talent” such as Darby Allen and veteran star Sting.

The professional wrestler is among the several former WWE superstars to be working with AEW at the moment.

They include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Dean Malenko, Matt Hardy, Christian, Jake Hager and Big Show.

A Sportskeeda report stated that Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, has also signed with Tony Khan’s company.

Tell us what you think:

CM Punk, cm punk aew, cm punk return, cm punk aew debut, cm punk news, cm punk ufc record, cm punk ufc,
 

