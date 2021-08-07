Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Fiza Ali’s ‘Piyara Pakistan’ sets mood for Aug 14 celebrations

Video highlights culture, landmarks

Posted: Aug 7, 2021
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: The Panther Records/YouTube

Fiza Ali’s national song Piyara Pakistan is receiving praise on YouTube.

Kasim Ali, Mazhar Rahi, Sher Mian Dad & Nimra Mehra are featured in the video.

The five-minute music video shows the artists wearing different traditional clothes.

Landmarks such as Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan, Faisal Mosque and Pakistan monuments are also shown.

The video has more than 21,500 views and over 1,200 likes and just 23 dislikes.

It is directed by Sahibzada Mohsin & Shaheer Asim. The lyrics are by Akmal Khan and Kasim Ali.

Piyara Pakistan has been released as part of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

Fiza Ali independence day
 
