Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt passes away

Durdana Butt, best known for starring in PTV’s hit comedy series Fifty Fifty, has passed away, actor Khalid Malik has confirmed.

“Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator,” Khalid wrote, sharing a photo of Durdana. “The wise, the humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul back in His embrace.”

Durdana was hospitalised last week and put on the ventilator. She was suffering from coronavirus.

Actors, including Nadia Jamil and Simi Raheal, had prayed for her speedy recovery.

Durdana’s character in Fifty Fifty (1978 to 1984) was popular. She starred opposite the late Moin Akhtar.

In 2012, Durdana appeared in Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay. She featured in several films as well, including Parey Hut Love, Balu Mahi, Ishq Positive and Hijrat.

Her other works include Aanghan Terha, Tanhaiyaan, Intezaar and Ruswai.

