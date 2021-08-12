Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt passes away

Actor Khalid Malik has confirmed the news

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: File

Durdana Butt, best known for starring in PTV’s hit comedy series Fifty Fifty, has passed away, actor Khalid Malik has confirmed.

“Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator,” Khalid wrote, sharing a photo of Durdana. “The wise, the humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul back in His embrace.”

Durdana was hospitalised last week and put on the ventilator. She was suffering from coronavirus.

Actors, including Nadia Jamil and Simi Raheal, had prayed for her speedy recovery.

Durdana’s character in Fifty Fifty (1978 to 1984) was popular. She starred opposite the late Moin Akhtar.

In 2012, Durdana appeared in Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay. She featured in several films as well, including Parey Hut Love, Balu Mahi, Ishq Positive and Hijrat.

Her other works include Aanghan Terha, Tanhaiyaan, Intezaar and Ruswai.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Durdana Butt ptv
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Durdana butt, durdana butt death, durdana butt death, durdana butt ptv, durdana butt PTV
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Mahira Khan's Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, three men arrested
Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, three men arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.