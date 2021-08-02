Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt hospitalised

She is on the ventilator

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/HUM TV

Durdana Butt, best known for starring in the popular PTV comedy series Fifty Fifty, has been hospitalised.

“Please pray for her health,” actor Khalid Malik posted, sharing a photo of Durdana. “The sweetest Durdana Apa is on a ventilator.”

Actors Simi Raheal and Nadia Jamil prayed for her speedy recovery.

Durdana’s character in Fifty Fifty (1978 to 1984) was popular. She starred opposite the late Moin Akhtar.

Her other works include Aanghan Terha, Tanhaiyaan, Intezaar and Ruswai.

