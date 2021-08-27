Feroze Khan wants to pursue boxing as a profession

He plans to go to US, UK for training

Feroze Khan has announced that he will be taking up boxing as a profession.

“Currently, I often see dreams of becoming a world champion in boxing. I know it’s not too easy but not impossible,” the actor said in an interview with a ARY News.

The actor said that he is working hard and hopes to fulfill his dream one day. He revealed that he will be going to the US, UK and Cuba for training.

“My aim is to fight against boxers around the world. It will take more than a year to stand in my first fight,” he added.

Feroze Khan has a huge fan following and has managed to gain five million followers on Instagram. He’s seen in the drama series Khuda aur Mohabbat these days.

He has been appreciated for his work in Khaani, Gul-e-Rana and Ishqiya.

