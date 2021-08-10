Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Faryal Mehmood doesn’t find body shaming wrong

'Ex-fat' people can joke about body shaming, she said

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Recently, Faryal Mehmood along with Ahmed Jahanzeb appeared on Timeout with Ahsan Khan, where she made a comment about Hareem Farooq.

The actor was asked if she had actually said that Hareem Farooq would not fit into the car because she was fat. This is what she had to say in her defense.

“I was asked on Mazak Raat if I had a car with only three seats, who would I choose between a list of people (including Hareem Farooq) to sit with me in the car?” She added, “The rest were my friends so I took their names except for Hareem and cracked a little joke that she would not fit into the car.”

Faryal said that she was surprised that Hareem took offence. “Of course, it was a joke, why would I make fun of someone? I myself was fat and would not fit anywhere. There is nothing to take personally, just lose some weight, it’s not a big deal.”

Ahsan schooled the actor and said that it’s fine if one isn’t slim and it’s not right to body shame people.

Faryal justified herself by saying that she understands that body shaming is wrong but since she herself has been through a journey, so she knows what body shaming does to a person.

“If ‘ex-fat’ people make a joke (about body shaming), it’s not a big deal. It would have been wrong if I was always slim and did not know what it’s like to be fat. I’ve lost weight and I know anyone can do it.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faryal Mehmood Hareem Farooq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Faryal Mehmood, Hareem Farooq
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Mahira Khan's Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.