Faryal Mehmood doesn’t find body shaming wrong

Recently, Faryal Mehmood along with Ahmed Jahanzeb appeared on Timeout with Ahsan Khan, where she made a comment about Hareem Farooq.

The actor was asked if she had actually said that Hareem Farooq would not fit into the car because she was fat. This is what she had to say in her defense.

“I was asked on Mazak Raat if I had a car with only three seats, who would I choose between a list of people (including Hareem Farooq) to sit with me in the car?” She added, “The rest were my friends so I took their names except for Hareem and cracked a little joke that she would not fit into the car.”

Faryal said that she was surprised that Hareem took offence. “Of course, it was a joke, why would I make fun of someone? I myself was fat and would not fit anywhere. There is nothing to take personally, just lose some weight, it’s not a big deal.”

Ahsan schooled the actor and said that it’s fine if one isn’t slim and it’s not right to body shame people.

Faryal justified herself by saying that she understands that body shaming is wrong but since she herself has been through a journey, so she knows what body shaming does to a person.

“If ‘ex-fat’ people make a joke (about body shaming), it’s not a big deal. It would have been wrong if I was always slim and did not know what it’s like to be fat. I’ve lost weight and I know anyone can do it.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

