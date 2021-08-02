Fans excited Mahira Khan returning to serials after 6 years

Mahira Khan, who was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s Bin Roye, has returned to the small screen.

Stills from the first episode of Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay are doing the rounds on social media, especially one showing Mahira sitting on the roof of a minibus.

Mahira is playing a simple, studious young woman named Mehreen, who seems to be dealing with childhood traumas. She has impressed the audiences with her large spectacles and a plain shalwar kameez.

Some of Mahira’s followers commented that they were waiting for her to play a character with depth and Mehreen seems to be a “perfect” choice for the comeback.

#WelcomeBackMahira has been trending on Twitter since the first episode of the serial aired Sunday night on HUM TV.

#WelcomeBackMahira This took me by surprise. @TheMahiraKhan lovely to have you back on screen. Loved loved your performance as Mehreen. I like how you raised your eyebrow. Definitely we see a Mahira with more experience, depth and finesse in expressions #HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/ZOsMVVvI3i — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) August 1, 2021

How can someone looking so cute in Glasses 😍😍 I Love you Mehreen Mansoor ❤️@TheMahiraKhan #humkahankesachaythay #WelcomeBackMahira pic.twitter.com/Im3JHCAMdi — ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) August 1, 2021

My baby I just saw your opening scene and as always you blew me away and gave me goosebumps. So much love and respect for you @TheMahiraKhan #WelcomeBackMahira #humkahankesachaythay #HKKST pic.twitter.com/M1X1p3AIxD — Saher (@Saher_Aftab_) August 1, 2021

Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay stars Kubra Khan, Zainab Qayyum and Usman Mukhtar. It has been directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin.

