HOME > Entertainment

Fans excited Mahira Khan returning to serials after 6 years

She was last seen in 2016’s Bin Roye

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Photo: YouTube/HUM TV

Mahira Khan, who was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s Bin Roye, has returned to the small screen.

Stills from the first episode of Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay are doing the rounds on social media, especially one showing Mahira sitting on the roof of a minibus. 

Mahira is playing a simple, studious young woman named Mehreen, who seems to be dealing with childhood traumas. She has impressed the audiences with her large spectacles and a plain shalwar kameez.

Some of Mahira’s followers commented that they were waiting for her to play a character with depth and Mehreen seems to be a “perfect” choice for the comeback.

#WelcomeBackMahira has been trending on Twitter since the first episode of the serial aired Sunday night on HUM TV.

Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay stars Kubra Khan, Zainab Qayyum and Usman Mukhtar. It has been directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin.

Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay Mahira Khan
 
