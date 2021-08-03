Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

Extremely unpleasant symptoms: Ushna Shah on testing coronavirus positive

Urges others to get tested

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah has wondered what she would have to go through had she not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Even with two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive,” she said. “I’m a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system, but the bug got through.”

She described her symptoms as “extremely unpleasant” and said she didn’t realise it was coronavirus until her sense of smell was gone. She has apologised to people she was in contact with.

“If we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested,” Ushna said. “Wishing you all health and wellness.”

Celebrities, including Aijaz Aslam and Mira Sethi, prayed for Ushna’s speedy recovery.

In the last 24 hours, 3,582 new cases and 67 deaths were reported across the country. The infection rate has surged to 7.19%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

