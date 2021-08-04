Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?

Asim Azhar’s response to a fan asking him the price of his shirt has left the singer’s followers in fits.

Asim uploaded a photo showing him enjoying the weather in Lahore. But what attracted more attention was his blue floral shirt.

“You bought this shirt for Rs800?” a follower commented.

Asim laughed and said that his mother bought it for him from a shop near their house. It cost her just Rs300.

Haha actually asal mai meri ama ne khareedi mere liye. 300 rps ki ghar ke paas local shop se 😊 https://t.co/kBW43yEWMw — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 3, 2021

“Whoever is being sold this shirt for more than Rs300, show my tweet to the shopkeeper,” said Asim.

Jis jis ko dukaan wala 300 se mehngi day raha hai usko meri tweet dikha dena 😤😂 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 3, 2021

Some of Asim’s followers thought he was joking and others praised his mother for driving a hard bargain. But a few of them took it as Asim’s witty retort.

