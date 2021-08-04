Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?

Fans didn't believe it

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar’s response to a fan asking him the price of his shirt has left the singer’s followers in fits.

Asim uploaded a photo showing him enjoying the weather in Lahore. But what attracted more attention was his blue floral shirt.

“You bought this shirt for Rs800?” a follower commented. 

Asim laughed and said that his mother bought it for him from a shop near their house. It cost her just Rs300.

“Whoever is being sold this shirt for more than Rs300, show my tweet to the shopkeeper,” said Asim.

Some of Asim’s followers thought he was joking and others praised his mother for driving a hard bargain. But a few of them took it as Asim’s witty retort.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
asim azhar, asim azhar and hania aamir, asim azhar new song, asim azhar fiance
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Bollywood recreates Noor Jehan’s Coca Cola song for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
Bollywood recreates Noor Jehan’s Coca Cola song for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.