Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar’s singing

Junaid Sadar’s nikkah has been making headlines for more than its most expensive venue in London.

A video of Junaid singing Kya Hua Tera Wada is the latest to surface from the ceremony and it is being widely shared and lauded on social media.

Although many people, including musician Bilal Maqsood, expressed their political differences with PML-N, they couldn’t help giving Junaid “full marks”.

“Sweetest thing on the internet today,” said Areeba Habib, sharing a screenshot of the video. “Boy has won hearts.”

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Designer Khadija Shah lauded Junaid’s performance by saying, “Amazing, what a voice.”

Photo: Instagram

Bilal Maqsood said he has to give Junaid full marks for his singing.

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Maqsood

Others who praised Junaid’s vocals include Zoya Nasir, Iffat Omar, Anoushey Ashraf and Saboor Aly.

Photo: Instagram

Another photo making rounds is of Junaid video calling his mother Maryam, who is decked up in what seems to be an embroidered outfit and is wearing a teeka too.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan married at The Lanesborough in London on Sunday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.