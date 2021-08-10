Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, three men arrested

Three men have been arrested for making a hoax call to Mumbai police claiming that bombs had been planted at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and three railway stations in Mumbai, NDTV has reported.

Following the call, security was beefed up at Amitabh’s bungalow and the railway stations.

The police set off searches spanning hours but nothing suspicious was found at any of the four locations.

Later, they confirmed that the call was a hoax and started tracking down the caller, who turned out to be a truck driver. Two of his friends, suspected of being drunk while the call was made, have been held too.

An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is under way, an official said.

There has been no comment from Amitabh Bachchan so far.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.