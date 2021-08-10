Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

Beware of fake Ayeza Khan account

She has requested followers to report it

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter account in her name with over 250,000 followers and a Verified badge (blue tick).

“Please report this account on Twitter,” the actor wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

She is not the first actor to have notified her fans of a fake social media account. Imran Ashraf has a number of Twitter accounts in his name which caused confusion among his fans who were looking to follow him on Twitter. One of them pointed this out and Imran uploaded a video to confirm which account really belonged to him. He requested his followers to beware of fake accounts.

A blue tick leads many people to believe that the account has been confirmed by Twitter as authentic even when it is an impersonation. The app allows users, however, to report accounts violating its rules and after investigation, these profiles are either asked to be updated or they are permanently suspended.   

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Twitter deleted more than 70 million fake accounts between May and June of 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post. Facebook removed almost 1.3 billion fake accounts in 2020.

  
 
 
