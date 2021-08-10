Beware of fake Ayeza Khan account

Ayeza Khan has shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter account in her name with over 250,000 followers and a Verified badge (blue tick).

“Please report this account on Twitter,” the actor wrote.

She is not the first actor to have notified her fans of a fake social media account. Imran Ashraf has a number of Twitter accounts in his name which caused confusion among his fans who were looking to follow him on Twitter. One of them pointed this out and Imran uploaded a video to confirm which account really belonged to him. He requested his followers to beware of fake accounts.

Report @Ayezakhan_ak



Its not an official account, i am surprised how Twitter has verified this page.

I have reported this account and sharing my video mentioning that its not me! #realayezakhan pic.twitter.com/vj5xtVm4e7 — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) August 8, 2021

A blue tick leads many people to believe that the account has been confirmed by Twitter as authentic even when it is an impersonation. The app allows users, however, to report accounts violating its rules and after investigation, these profiles are either asked to be updated or they are permanently suspended.

Twitter deleted more than 70 million fake accounts between May and June of 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post. Facebook removed almost 1.3 billion fake accounts in 2020.

