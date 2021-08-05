Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

BellBottom trailer: Lara Dutta is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi

It was an opportunity of a lifetime, she says

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta has vowed the audience with her transformation as Indira Gandhi. The trailer launch of the film BellBottom has been a surprise for the audience.

Her drastic transformation has been the talk on social media and everyone is wondering if it’s actually Lara behind the character. The hashtag for Lara Dutta has been trending in India.

The 46-year old, former Miss Universe tweeted how she feels being transformed as one of the most iconic personalities of India.

Akshay Kumar replied to her tweet and praised the actor for bringing a character to life.

According to reports, Lara had a great time playing the character of the former Indian minister but a lot of homework and research went behind it. It was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m thankful for, she said.

