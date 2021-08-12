Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen

Ayeza Khan has wowed her followers with her dancing skills after winning praise for pulling off iconic celebrity looks.

Ayeza never disappoints when it comes to TikTok and Instagram and knows how to keep her followers entertained.

She has posted a video that shows her performing to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s hit song Ek Do Teen from her 1988 release Tezaab. From her costume to her elegant hand moves, Ayeza has proved that she can not only recreate popular celebrity looks, but their iconic performances as well.

The video has crossed one million views.

Ayeza is playing a TikToker Geeti in the drama Laapata, which is airing on HUM TV. She had been building hype around by sharing her photos from the shoot and asking followers about her looks.

When Laapata’s first episode aired in July, it went viral for what many people called a “problematic” portrayal of harassment. Geeti was shown blackmailing a shopkeeper and wrongly accusing him of harassment when he demanded she clear her previous bills. According to Ayeza, Geeti was showing shopkeepers the “power of social media”.

The clip went viral instantly and set off a debate on how much content can create a hostile atmosphere for women who choose to speak out against harassment through social media.

Meesha Shafi called the scene “disgusting and irresponsible”.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharmila Farooqui remarked that harassment is “hurtful and real”.

“Dramas, which show extreme insensitivity towards such issues, need to take responsibility for poor depiction of real time issues being faced by women across the country.”

Sharmila praised, however, Ayeza’s performance in other dramas.

Ayeza Khan is the most popular actor on Instagram in Pakistan. She has 9.7 million followers.

Last week, Ayeza and her husband and actor Danish Taimoor marked seven years of their marriage with a shoot in regal attires. The couple has two children.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.