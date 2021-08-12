Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen

Video crosses one million views

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
Ayeza Khan has wowed her followers with her dancing skills after winning praise for pulling off iconic celebrity looks.

Ayeza never disappoints when it comes to TikTok and Instagram and knows how to keep her followers entertained.

She has posted a video that shows her performing to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s hit song Ek Do Teen from her 1988 release Tezaab. From her costume to her elegant hand moves, Ayeza has proved that she can not only recreate popular celebrity looks, but their iconic performances as well.

The video has crossed one million views.

Ayeza is playing a TikToker Geeti in the drama Laapata, which is airing on HUM TV. She had been building hype around by sharing her photos from the shoot and asking followers about her looks.

Watch: Ayeza Khan reenacts Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene

Related: Can you guess whose iconic look Ayeza Khan has recreated?

When Laapata’s first episode aired in July, it went viral for what many people called a “problematic” portrayal of harassment. Geeti was shown blackmailing a shopkeeper and wrongly accusing him of harassment when he demanded she clear her previous bills. According to Ayeza, Geeti was showing shopkeepers the “power of social media”.

Related: Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed

The clip went viral instantly and set off a debate on how much content can create a hostile atmosphere for women who choose to speak out against harassment through social media.

Meesha Shafi called the scene “disgusting and irresponsible”.  

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharmila Farooqui remarked that harassment is “hurtful and real”.

Most Read: Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene

“Dramas, which show extreme insensitivity towards such issues, need to take responsibility for poor depiction of real time issues being faced by women across the country.”

Sharmila praised, however, Ayeza’s performance in other dramas.

Ayeza Khan is the most popular actor on Instagram in Pakistan. She has 9.7 million followers.  

Last week, Ayeza and her husband and actor Danish Taimoor marked seven years of their marriage with a shoot in regal attires. The couple has two children.

Ayeza Khan's wedding anniversary

Related: Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary

