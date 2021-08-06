Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani suggest caption for Noor Zafar’s photo

Noor Zafar Khan might not have expected a variety of captions to come her way when she asked her followers to help her with it.

Noor posted a photo showing her typing a message on her phone and smiling, but she couldn’t come up with a caption for it and asked around for suggestions.

Sarah Khan, who is Noor’s sister, was the first to respond. She told Noor to do it herself.

“When your crush started following you on Instagram,” was Ayeza Khan’s suggestion which instantly received thousands of likes.

Photo: Instagram/Noor Zafar Khan

Noor laughed and said, “Follow back?”

Actor Hira Mani pitched in too and did her part quite adorably.

“Caption for you, my Noor,” she wrote. “No girl in this world can be more beautiful than I am.”

Noor Zafar is known for the roles she played in drama serials Bharam, Chalawa and Gustakh Ishq.

