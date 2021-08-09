Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, one of Pakistan’s most popular celebrity couples, went regal to mark seven years of their marriage on Sunday.

“Today is the date all my stars aligned, the eighth always takes me back to 2014,” Ayeza wrote, sharing a photo of Danish in an impressive princely attire. “Danish Taimoor, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish.

Ayeza and Danish have strong social media following (Ayeza being the most followed actor on Instagram) and their life with two children and successful careers has been a source of inspiration for their admirers.

Danish shared a photo showing Ayeza decked up in a regal ensemble and said, “Seven years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, beautiful and sublime.”

Danish added that he still looks at Ayeza in awe as he did when they met for the first time.

He thanked luxury designer label Lajwanti for capturing their journey and said he can’t wait to share it with his followers.

Nadia Hussain congratulated the couple and called them “serious couple goals”.

Ayeza and Danish welcomed their daughter Hoorain in 2015 and their son, Rayan, was born in 2017.

