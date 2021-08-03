Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony

Areeba Habib has surprised followers by sharing photos from her baat pakki ceremony.

The actor, best known for starring in the drama serial Jalan, shared the news on Tuesday. She has uploaded photos from the private ceremony, which took place at her home.

It was attended by close family and friends.

Areeba wore beige. She tagged designers Deepak Perwani and Hussain Rehar in her post. Her hair and make-up was by Natasha Ali Lakhani.

She shared the menu as well.

Celebrities, including Ayeza Khan and Sunita Marshall, congratulated Areeba and wished her and her fiancé Saadain luck.

