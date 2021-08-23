Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut: attracts 7 million followers

The actor shared a letter from Afghanistan

Posted: Aug 23, 2021
Famous American actor and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram and shared a letter she received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. The actor attracted 7 million followers within 24 hours.

“This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” said the Hollywood superstar.

She said that she’s come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

In another post, she provided statistics on the people displaced by wars and offered an account of their difficult lives. Jolie invited people to join her at UNHCR’s Instagram account to support the growing number of refugees.

The actor has been actively working for refugees across the globe and has been a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She has been to multiple refugee camps and warzones including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and Sudan.

