Amna Ilyas faces backlash over ‘violent’ kick challenge video

Amna Ilyas has uploaded a video of her taking the popular kick challenge but it has left many people questioning if it needed to be shared on social media.

“Bullseye,” Amna wrote. “Disclaimer: nobody was hurt in the making of this video and don’t try this at home.”

The challenge is popular on social media and people keep sharing the videos of their successful attempts. It involves a person kicking an object, usually a bottle or a light object, off another person’s head or a surface. But Amna “accidentally” kicks the young man in the head as she misses the bottle and it appears to be quite hurtful.

The post was streamed with comments saying that there was nothing “funny” about the video. Some people remarked that there was no need to share this “blooper” and others commented that Amna could have seriously injured the young man.

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

It has over 750,000 views.

The response from a few celebrities such as Aiman Khan too angered some people.

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Many shared their views about the “abusive” video on Twitter as well.

“Actress Amna Ilyas uploaded a video kicking a guy in the head and wrote a disclaimer that nobody was hurt in the video despite literally kicking a person. Celebrities had a good laugh on it in the comments section.”

Actress Amna Ilyas uploaded a video kicking a guy in the head and wrote a disclaimer that nobody was hurt in the video despite literally kicking a person. Celebrities had a good laugh on it in the comments section. pic.twitter.com/1Zwl3HFeEg — Manii (@choro_yawr_) August 29, 2021

People believe celebrities should be a bit more responsible when it comes to taking viral challenges and they must, in no way, promote violence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.