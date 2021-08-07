Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan

She has shared photos from the shoot

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is all set to share the screen with Khushhal Khan, who made his debut with teenage web series Midsummer Chaos.

Alizeh’s fans expressed their excitement over her pairing with Khushhal after she dropped photos from the sets on Friday. She will be sporting long hair on the screen after a long time. 

The serial, titled Lekin, is being directed by Barkat Sidiki. It stars Ali Rehman Khan, Javed Sheikh, Waseem Abbas, Shagufta Ejaz and Ismat Zaidi.

Khushhal Khan played an Instagram model in Midsummer Chaos, which instantly became a subject of debate for its portrayal of teenagers in Pakistan. His performance was, however, appreciated.

Alizeh was last seen opposite Danyal Zafar in Tanaa Banaa. She is known for starring in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

Alizeh performed with Ali Zafar at the 5th Hum Style Awards as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alizeh Shah Khushhal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
alizeh shah, alizeh shah new drama, alizeh shah hum style awards, alizeh shah new drama, alizeh shah instagram, midsummer chaos, khushhal khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.