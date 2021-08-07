Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan

Alizeh Shah is all set to share the screen with Khushhal Khan, who made his debut with teenage web series Midsummer Chaos.

Alizeh’s fans expressed their excitement over her pairing with Khushhal after she dropped photos from the sets on Friday. She will be sporting long hair on the screen after a long time.

The serial, titled Lekin, is being directed by Barkat Sidiki. It stars Ali Rehman Khan, Javed Sheikh, Waseem Abbas, Shagufta Ejaz and Ismat Zaidi.

Khushhal Khan played an Instagram model in Midsummer Chaos, which instantly became a subject of debate for its portrayal of teenagers in Pakistan. His performance was, however, appreciated.

Alizeh was last seen opposite Danyal Zafar in Tanaa Banaa. She is known for starring in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

Alizeh performed with Ali Zafar at the 5th Hum Style Awards as well.

