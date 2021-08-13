Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Alizeh Shah shares advice she received from Durdana Butt

Durdana was life of every gathering, says Ayesha Omar

Posted: Aug 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Durdana Butt

Bushra Ansari and Alizeh Shah have shared their memories associated with actor Durdana Butt, who passed away on Thursday.

“I still can’t forget this day when you met me the first time and told me, ‘The world is cruel, beta, you take care of yourself,’” wrote Alizeh, sharing a photo of her with the late actor.

Durdana, who starred in some of PTV’s most successful dramas such as Tanhaaiyan and Aangan Terha, passed away on Thursday. She had contracted coronavirus and been on the ventilator for two weeks. 

Related: Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt passes away

“Goodbyes are so painful we never realised,” wrote Bushra Ansari. Durdana was a strong woman who lived a difficult life but never showed any weakness, she added.

Ayesha Omar called Durdana the “life of every gathering” and said, “Your light will always shine in our hearts.”

Ayesha thanked Durdana for valuable lessons and “priceless treasures” she has left behind.

Other actors who shared their Durdana Butt memories include Fatima Effendi, Omair Rana and Ahmad Ali Butt.

In 2012, Durdana appeared in Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay. She featured in several films as well, including Parey Hut LoveBalu MahiIshq Positive and Hijrat.

Her other works include Aanghan TerhaTanhaiyaanIntezaar and Ruswai.

Alizeh Shah Durdana Butt
 
RELATED STORIES

