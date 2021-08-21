Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait

Film is inspired by 1980s hijackings of Indian planes

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

BellBottom, an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar, has been banned from release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait due to content “not fit for exhibition”.

“Although the film is inspired by a true event, it is not the replication of actual happenings,” a disclaimer states in the trailer.

BellBottom is inspired by the hijackings of Indian Airlines flights in the 1980s during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as prime minister. 

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film shows Indian officials and Akshay Kumar’s character, an Indian agent by the code name Bell Bottom, as the hero of the entire episode.

“The second half of BellBottom shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, UAE Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had personally handled the situation and it was the UAE authorities who had nabbed the hijackers.”

In the film, the UAE defence minister is shown to have been kept in the dark by Indian officials.

Related: Bell Bottom trailer: Lara Dutta is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi

“So there’s a strong possibility that the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries have taken objection to it and hence banned it,” the source said.

Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi and her transformation had left fans and followers surprised.

Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are part of the cast too.

BellBottom was released on August 19, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Akshay Kumar Bellbottom
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
akshay kumar, akshay kumar bell bottom, akshay kumar bell bottom banned, bell bottom saudi arabia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
Hira Mani receives award from Punjab Governor
Hira Mani receives award from Punjab Governor
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby's name
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby’s name
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan's 'wedding party' go viral
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan’s ‘wedding party’ go viral
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
The 'hardest' part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
The ‘hardest’ part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.