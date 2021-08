Your browser does not support the video tag.

The 22nd death anniversary of singer Akhlaq Ahmed is being observed today (Wednesday).

Akhlaq could touch anyone's heart with his beautiful and soulful voice. He started his career in 1960 and sang 90 songs for 62 films.

He won the Nigar Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987 and 1990.

The singer was diagnosed with cancer when he was at the peak of his career. He passed away on this day back in 1999.

