Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral

Rukhsati shots leave followers teary-eyed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Maha Wajahat Khan

Aima Baig and her fiancé and actor Shahbaz Shigri’s photos from her sister’s wedding are doing the rounds.

The ceremony took place on Friday. The week-long festivities had Aima’s fans and followers hooked on Instagram. 

Her sister Komal has tied the knot with blogger Salem AQ.

Aima wore a brown outfit and completed her look with a large teeka and bangles. Shehbaz chose a black suit for the occasion.

Videos showing Aima dancing her out at Komal’s mayun had gone viral too. 

Related: Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun

Aima was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in a private ceremony. The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2021. They first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aima Baig Komal Baig wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aima baig, aima baig sister wedding, aima baig songs, aima baig dance
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Can you guess the price of Asim Azhar’s shirt?
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.