Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral

Rukhsati shots leave followers teary-eyed
Aima Baig and her fiancé and actor Shahbaz Shigri’s photos from her sister’s wedding are doing the rounds.
The ceremony took place on Friday. The week-long festivities had Aima’s fans and followers hooked on Instagram.
Her sister Komal has tied the knot with blogger Salem AQ.
Aima wore a brown outfit and completed her look with a large teeka and bangles. Shehbaz chose a black suit for the occasion.
Videos showing Aima dancing her out at Komal’s mayun had gone viral too.
Aima was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in a private ceremony. The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2021. They first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019.