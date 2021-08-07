Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral

Aima Baig and her fiancé and actor Shahbaz Shigri’s photos from her sister’s wedding are doing the rounds.

The ceremony took place on Friday. The week-long festivities had Aima’s fans and followers hooked on Instagram.

Her sister Komal has tied the knot with blogger Salem AQ.

Aima wore a brown outfit and completed her look with a large teeka and bangles. Shehbaz chose a black suit for the occasion.

Videos showing Aima dancing her out at Komal’s mayun had gone viral too.

Aima was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in a private ceremony. The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2021. They first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019.

