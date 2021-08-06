Aima Baig shares weight loss journey

Looking at Aima Baig’s current pictures, no one would believe that she used to weigh 75kgs once.

While speaking on Nida Yasir’s morning show, the singer shared her weight loss journey.

She said that she was overweight when she was either 16 or 17 years. “I was in college and I remember that I wouldn’t fit into clothes that other girls were wearing and that affected my self-esteem.”

Aima shared that she had contracted dengue during that time which helped her lose weight. For some reason, I couldn’t gain weight after dengue, she added.