Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig burns up the dance floor at sister’s mayun

Video goes viral

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Zeal and Zest

Photos and videos of Aima Baig dancing her heart out at her sister’s mayun have gone viral.

The singer was wearing a heavily embroidered yellow kurti and was grooving to iconic Bollywood wedding numbers, including Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Aima’s fans have praised her outfit and are waiting for more photos and videos from the festivities.

Aima was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in a private ceremony. The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2021. They first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019.

Aima is one of Pakistan’s most successful singers whose songs such as Item Number from Ali Zafar and Maya Ali’s film Teefa in Trouble are highly popular.

She has sung the anthem for the Pakistan Super League and performed twice at its opening ceremony as well.

