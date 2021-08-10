Adnan Siddiqui requests ‘panic buttons’ to stop advising on coronavirus

Adnan Siddiqui, who tested positive for coronavirus in July, is grateful to his well-wishers for their prayers but has some advice for “panic buttons”.

The actor posted a video to announce his recovery and said that he read, wrote and cooked during quarantine. He has realised, however, that he doesn’t need advice that could “scare the faint-hearted to death”.

“But special gratitude is reserved for those who I call Panic Buttons,” he wrote. “I may have personally not pressed as many in my entire life as the ones I spoke to in this isolation.”

Adnan said that their manner completely defied the purpose of showing concern for him. “My only advice to these over-diligent souls is: Please do not call those who have tested positive if all you have in your script is how worse it can be.”

He termed it criminal to tell coronavirus patients that they were “heading towards their death after the sixth day”.

“After two weeks of enduring this onslaught myself, I am seriously mulling to write to the government to pass a law against such calls and prosecute those who violate,” he remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



