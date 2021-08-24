Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot

He is receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Abhishek Bachchan was hospitalised after he suffered a hand injury during the shoot of an upcoming movie, India Times has reported.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. He has been receiving treatment for the fracture.

Photo: India Times

Abhishek’s father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta visited him at the hospital. 

Last week, Abhishek was spotted with a sling on his right hand and bandages on fingers at the Mumbai airport where he was seeing off his wife Aishwariya and daughter Aaradhya. 

On Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek wished Shweta and cousins with a throwback photo.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

Abhishek Bachchan injury
 
