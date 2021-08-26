Abhishek Bachchan back to work after surgery

Abhishek Bachchan, who was injured on the set of an upcoming film, is all set to resume the shoot in Chennai.

“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday,” Abhishek wrote, sharing a photo of him with a sling. “Fractured my right hand.”

Abhishek was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai where he received treatment for almost a week. His father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda were photographed visiting him.

“Surgery done, all patched-up and casted,” Abhishek said.

The actor thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and messages. He is heading back to Chennai for the shoot. “The show must go on!”

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

