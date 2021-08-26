Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan back to work after surgery

He was inured during a shoot

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who was injured on the set of an upcoming film, is all set to resume the shoot in Chennai.

“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday,” Abhishek wrote, sharing a photo of him with a sling. “Fractured my right hand.”

Abhishek was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai where he received treatment for almost a week. His father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda were photographed visiting him.

“Surgery done, all patched-up and casted,” Abhishek said. 

The actor thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and messages. He is heading back to Chennai for the shoot. “The show must go on!”

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abhishek Bachchan injury
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
abhishek bachchan movie age, abhishek bachchan movie, abhishek bachchan new movies, abhishek bachchan injury, abhishek bachchan hospitalised
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Hassan thanks wife for 'bringing real happiness into his life'
Hassan thanks wife for ‘bringing real happiness into his life’
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar's singing
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar’s singing
It's a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
It’s a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.