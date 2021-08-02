Abdullah Qureshi apologises for messaging ‘randoms’

Abdullah Qureshi has posted an apology for his problematic behaviour in the past and said that he is now a changed person.

“I won’t blame my drunken state because it was me at the end of the day,” the singer wrote, adding, “but yes, I did have a drinking problem and I do have fetishes.”

Abdullah stated that his apology is for “messaging randoms” and he opened up to his wife about it a year ago. “I did have that problem too and I stopped when I had my daughter. I apologise to her for being the worst dad.”

Photo: Instagram/Abdullah Qureshi

We are happy and I am a changed man, he added.

Photo: Instagram/Abdullah Qureshi

The singer has requested those he messaged to remove such material as it has impacted his career and can affect his daughter, too.

Photo: Instagram/Abdullah Qureshi

His apology had been made public on an Instagram account before the singer uploaded it.

