Abdullah Qureshi apologises for messaging ‘randoms’

Says what he did can affect his daughter
Abdullah Qureshi has posted an apology for his problematic behaviour in the past and said that he is now a changed person.
“I won’t blame my drunken state because it was me at the end of the day,” the singer wrote, adding, “but yes, I did have a drinking problem and I do have fetishes.”
Abdullah stated that his apology is for “messaging randoms” and he opened up to his wife about it a year ago. “I did have that problem too and I stopped when I had my daughter. I apologise to her for being the worst dad.”
We are happy and I am a changed man, he added.
The singer has requested those he messaged to remove such material as it has impacted his career and can affect his daughter, too.
His apology had been made public on an Instagram account before the singer uploaded it.