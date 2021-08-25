Aagha Ali upset with publications twisting his ‘fake women’ statement

Aagha Ali is not happy with certain publications that are twisting his statement on why he married actor Hina Altaf.

“Really sad to see how your words can be twisted to sound so negative and just so these media pages can get some attention and likes,” Aagha wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Aagha Ali

In an interview with Urdu News, Aagha was asked why he chose to marry Hina, in response to which he said: “I met a lot of women while working, made friends with them, but many of them weren’t what they purported to be. After working with Hina I realised she is a real person and has nothing fake about her. She speaks the truth and minds her own business.”

Aagha was disappointed, however, with some publications who “misquoted” him. Hina has shared a story to clarify her husband’s statement as well.

“He said ‘most of the girls I met in my life were fake’,” Hina wrote. Aagha never called women in the industry fake and he cannot make an opinion about every woman working in showbiz, she added.

Aagha and Hina tied the knot in May 2020. Unlike other celebrity couples, they prefer to keep their lives private.

