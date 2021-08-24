Do not harass me: Nomi Ansari to PR agencies

Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari has asked PR agencies to not harass him for promotions.

The designer posted an Instagram story and said, “Dear PR companies, simple request not to send me PR packages if you sending them for me to post pictures of, or just delete me from the list and make things easier for yourself and me.”

Nomi Ansari, who has been constantly receiving calls from PR companies for free promotions, said, “Please do not send anything with the entitlement that I will be posting it.”

He told the companies to not harass him constantly over WhatsApp and phone calls for free promotional posts.