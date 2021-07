Yasir Hussain announced on Friday that he and his wife Iqra Aziz have been blessed with a baby boy.

He shared a photo on Instagram. The child has been named Kabir Hussain.

Yasir had proposed Iqra during the 2019 Lux Style Awards. The video went viral.

They got married on December 28 the same year. In May, Iqra announced that she was expecting.

