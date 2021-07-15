Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

Yashma Gill urges people to train their dogs

Responsibility falls on the owners, she says

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Reviewit

Yashma Gill has shared a long note with her followers on how she feels about the way animals are treated in our society.

“It was so easy to place a death sentence on animals who could’ve never been put to trial,” the actor said. “We, as humans, are supposed to be their voice.”

Yashma was referring to the pet dogs who had attacked a lawyer in Karachi’s Defence. Their owner later agreed to have the dogs put down as part of a compromise between the two parties. It caused an uproar on social media and raised questions about the treatment of animals. Many people were of the view that the dogs suffered because of their owner’s negligence.

Related: Karachi pet dog attack: Owner agrees to put down animals

“I urge people to please train their dogs, it is extremely important,” Yashma said. What an untrained dog does at the end of the day is no one’s fault but the person’s who owns it, the actor added. 

Yashma has called for authorities to keep a check on the buying and selling of animals and suggested that the owners be visited every few months to ensure that the animal is being raised and trained the right way.

Mashal Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Shahroz Sabzwari condemned the agreement as well, calling it “inhuman”.  

Yashma Gill
 
