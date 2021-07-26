Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

WWE star Jeff Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

Three-time world champion is in quarantine

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Jeff Hardy has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former world champion was due to participate in a sold-out event in Kansas City.

However, it has been postponed as the veteran sports-entertainer is in quarantine, the event’s organisers recordBar announced on their Facebook page.

Hardy has won nine world-tag team championships, three world titles and five Intercontinental Championships. He has won the hardcore championship thrice along with European, United States and Light Heavyweight titles as well.

Being one-half of Team Xtreme with his brother Matt and former women’s champion Lita, he revolutionised the division.

Their tables, ladders and chair matches against the likes of Dudley Boyz along with Edge and Christian are still talked about.

