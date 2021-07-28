Why doesn’t Shakira let her children listen to her music?

Shakira recently said in an interview that she does not want her children to listen to her music.

“I don’t make them [my kids] listen to my music. I try to avoid playing my own music in my house. I try to give them as much normalcy as I can,” the singer said.

She is married to Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué and the couple has two boys.

She said that she can’t deny that the children can’t escape the reality that she is a public person, as well as their father.

She tries to provide her children as much normalcy as she can by living a simple life, the singer added.

Shakira’s new single Don’t wait up is a hit these days and has been trending in the charts.