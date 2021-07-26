Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?

Names her first celebrity crush

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir has shared everything from the profession she will never take up to her first celebrity crush.

“Maybe a dog walker,” was the actor’s response when asked about one profession she can never attempt. “I don’t want to take care of the people’s dogs.”

Hania appeared on The Hot Seat last week and talked about her favourites. She had a rather interesting response when asked which actor she would like to date or marry. The options were Azaan Sami Khan and Ali Rehman Khan.

Hania chose Azaan to date. “I don’t mean it. I’m only saying it because they’ve asked me this.”

The actor said she would marry Ali Rehman Khan because he is her “best friend”.

Hania was last seen in the telefilm Dil ke Chor, in which she starred opposite influencer Momin Saqib. She played the lead in drama serials Ishqiya and Dil Ruba in 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hania aamir, hania aamir family, hania aamir instagram, hania aamir and asim azhar, hania aamir pic
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Atif Aslam's new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed's video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed’s video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.