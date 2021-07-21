Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?

The TikToker has always been a chicken lover

Posted: Jul 21, 2021
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
.

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most popular TikToker, has always been a chicken lover. But she was tricked into eating meat once.

“My father lied to me once and fed me meat instead of chicken,” she revealed in an interview on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din Wednesday.

The TikToker-turned-actor dedicated this year’s Eidul Azha to her fans. “My fans are the best. They love me unconditionally and I’m blessed to have them in my life.”

Mirza, recalling her childhood memories, said that she was the most excited during the festive season. “I was obsessed with my sacrificial animals and spent day and night with them.”

The fear set in when one of my goats fell and injured itself, she added.

Mirza encouraged people to celebrate a socially distant Eid this year. “Be responsible. Maintain social distancing at gatherings and wear masks.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
