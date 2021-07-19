Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions

The actor has some mandi stories for her followers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: Pakmanzildotcom

What could be more entertaining than watching an actor reporting from the cattle market at a time when expensive bulls and goats are all the rage?

Yashma Gill has been winning hearts on social media for not only her visits to the mandi but her conversations with the beoparis (animal vendors) as well.

The actor, wearing a burqa, asks the vendors how old their animals are and what makes them so expensive, only to find out that the Rs1 million tag is only for the bull’s “beauty”. 

“Doesn’t that [the price] depend on the weight?” Yashma wonders.

She then goes on to question how old a bull should be and if a cow can be sacrificed, to which the vendor answers in the affirmative.

In another video doing the rounds, Yashma asks a vendor if his bull will hit her if she touches it and then jumps back when the animal swishes its tail. This one costs Rs4 million.

People found the videos amusing and Yashma’s basic questions “too adorable”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cattle market Yashma Gill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
yashma gill, yashma gill age, yashma gill husband, yashma gill sister, yashma gill biography, maweshi mandi, karachi maweshi mandi, cattle market
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.