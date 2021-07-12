Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi

Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan attended the event

Posted: Jul 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mehwish Hayat

Photos and videos from the mehndi of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson Shahmeer Shunaid are doing the rounds on social media.

“Boss’ kid’s mehndi,” said Ushna Shah, sharing a photo of herself in a black lehenga. “Got to let loose with work peeps, what fun!”

Sultana is the president of HUM Network. A number of celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Adnan Siddiqui, attended Shahmeer Shunaid’s mehndi on Saturday.

Among the many viral videos, one shows Sultana shaking a leg with Mehwish Hayat to Tenu Leke (Salaam-e-Ishq). Adnan Siddiqui burned up the dance floor too.

Hania, Kubra Khan and Zara Noor Abbas chose ravishing saris for the occasion. Others who attended the event are Nida and Yasir Nawaz, Ali Rehman Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Ushna Shah.

Related: Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral

Last week, a video showing Bushra Ansari performing to Beedi with Azaan Sami Khan at Shahmeer’s dholki had gone viral. Mahira and Sanam Jung, Gohar and Kubra had paired up for dance numbers too.

