Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi

Photos and videos from the mehndi of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson Shahmeer Shunaid are doing the rounds on social media.

“Boss’ kid’s mehndi,” said Ushna Shah, sharing a photo of herself in a black lehenga. “Got to let loose with work peeps, what fun!”

Sultana is the president of HUM Network. A number of celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Adnan Siddiqui, attended Shahmeer Shunaid’s mehndi on Saturday.

Among the many viral videos, one shows Sultana shaking a leg with Mehwish Hayat to Tenu Leke (Salaam-e-Ishq). Adnan Siddiqui burned up the dance floor too.

Hania, Kubra Khan and Zara Noor Abbas chose ravishing saris for the occasion. Others who attended the event are Nida and Yasir Nawaz, Ali Rehman Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Ushna Shah.

Last week, a video showing Bushra Ansari performing to Beedi with Azaan Sami Khan at Shahmeer’s dholki had gone viral. Mahira and Sanam Jung, Gohar and Kubra had paired up for dance numbers too.

