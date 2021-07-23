Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character

Actor imitates one of the funniest moments from the flick

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ayezakhan.ak/Instagram

Ayeza Khan did a picture-perfect imitation of Kajol’s character from her movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The blockbuster romantic comedy flick featured a strong cast which included Kajol as Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul.

The film had some memorable moments, which Ayeza re-enacted.

Imitating Anjali’s expressions quite well, she said the lines in which the lead actors were talking about marriage proposals.

Earlier, she had also asked if her fans would like to see her rendition of Madhuri Dixit’s song Ek Do Teen

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Atif Aslam's new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
In pictures: Mahnoor Baloch looks stunning on Ghan Chakkar sets
In pictures: Mahnoor Baloch looks stunning on Ghan Chakkar sets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.