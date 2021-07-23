Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character

Ayeza Khan did a picture-perfect imitation of Kajol’s character from her movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The blockbuster romantic comedy flick featured a strong cast which included Kajol as Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul.

The film had some memorable moments, which Ayeza re-enacted.

Imitating Anjali’s expressions quite well, she said the lines in which the lead actors were talking about marriage proposals.

Earlier, she had also asked if her fans would like to see her rendition of Madhuri Dixit’s song Ek Do Teen

