Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa

Ayeza Khan has given us a hit of nostalgia by grooving to the late Sridevi’s popular romantic number Mitwa.

Ayeza recreated Sridevi’s iconic look from the 1989 movie Chandni. She is one of Ayeza’s favourite actors.

Ayeza has been treating her followers to many recreations. The role that she is playing in her upcoming drama Lapata will go through several transformations. Its first episode will be aired today, Wednesday.

Other celebrities Ayeza will be playing in the drama include Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan, Madhuri and Mahira Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

