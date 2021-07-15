Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Watch: Arif Lohar and Emaan Fatima feature in new duet

It captures the essence of Punjabi culture

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The music video of duet Ae Haye by Arif Lohar and Emaan Fatima has been released.

The video, showcasing Punjabi culture, was premiered at an event in Lahore.

The music is composed by Nadeem-ul-Hassan and directed by Imran Hayat. It is produced by Aftab Qamar.

Arif, speaking on the occasion, said he has made the video in the Mahiye Tappe style so the "world could see the Punjabi culture."

Emaan hoped people would enjoy listening the new number.

Arif Lohar emaan fatima Music
 
